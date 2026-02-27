Galway team named to face Donegal in Ballyshannon

Galway will aim to get their second win in Division 1 this weekend when they travel to Fr. Tierney Park to face Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

With just one win from four, The Tribesmen are in danger of getting dragged into a relegation scrap and will be gunning to take a big scalp against Jim McGuinness’ table-toppers.

We’ll have live updates from the clash on Highland Sunday Sport with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from the 1:15pm throw-in in Ballyshannon.

Here’s Padraig Joyce’s team selection for the game.

Jim McGuinness is yet to name his team to face Galway.