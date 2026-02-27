Grace and Noah top list of baby names in Donegal for 2025

Grace and Noah were the most popular baby names in Donegal last year.

Nationally, Rían was the most popular boys’ name last year, knocking Jack off the top spot for the first time since 2016.

Lily was the most popular name for baby girls, replacing the previous year’s top choice of Sophie, which now ranks joint 6th with Emily.

Murphy was the most common surname for babies born in 2025, followed by Kelly and O’Brien.

CSO statistician Sean O’Connor reveals the top ten list, including a few newcomers: