Hat-trick for Duffy as Derry City come from behind to defeat Waterford

Derry City came from being 2-0 down to earn a 4-2 win against Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Waterford were 1-0 up on 19 minutes when Jorgen Voilas was given a gift after a mix-up between defender and goalkeeper – Voilas couldn’t miss and Waterford were ahead at the break.

It was then 2-0 on 51 minutes thanks to a Tom Lonergan penalty.

Michael Duffy pulled one back before the hour-mark and it was also last year’s LOI Player Of The Season who found the net on 75 minutes with one of the goals of the season to make it 2-2.

The Candy Stripes pushed for a winner and the third eventually came in stoppage time through Dipo Akinyemi, with Michael Duffy rounding off his hat-trick from the penalty spot deep into added-on time.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from The Ryan McBride Brandywell…

In other results, Bohemians were 2-0 winners over Champions Shamrock Rovers in the Dublin derby, St. Pat’s hammered Dundalk 4-0, Galway United beat Sligo Rovers 2-0 in the Connacht derby and Shelbourne beat 10-man Drogheda 2-1 in Louth.