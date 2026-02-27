HIQA publishes five reports on designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published reports following inspections at five designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Non-compliances were noted at two of them.

Four compliances were recorded at Fernhill Respite House when it was inspected in November. There were two residents in situ at the time.

The non-compliances were noted in the areas of Governance and Management, Statement of Purpose, Written Policies and Procedures and Risk Management Procedures.

Three non-compliances were noted at Riverwalk House where there were three residents on the day of the inspection in November.

They were in the areas of Staffing, Governance and Management and Positive Behavioural Support.

In both cases, the reports include responses from management outlining how the issues are being addressed and what measures have already been taken.

No non-compliances were noted at Ballymacool Respite Home with four residents, or at Riverview Lodge and Seaview Respite Service.

HSE Responses –

The HSE runs two of the centres. In the case of Fernhill Respite House, which had four non-compliances, this is its response –

Fernhill Respite House is a designated centre managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and provides planned holiday type respite breaks to adults with a physical and/or sensory disability. The centre comprises of three bedrooms (one of which is en-suite). Adults availing of respite care at Fernhill Respite House share communal areas which include a kitchen, main bathroom and sitting room. Fernhill Respite House is in close proximity to amenities such as shops, leisure facilities and coffee shops. There are typically two staff on duty however staffing provision can be adjusted according to the needs of adults availing of respite.

The unannounced inspection was undertaken by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) on 5 November 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website on 27 February 2026.

The HIQA inspector noted in the report that two persons availing of respite in Fernhill Respite House were spoken with and both spoke highly of their experiences while on respite breaks. Both said that they very much enjoyed their breaks and that it was a home from home. They decided what to do during their stay in the respite service which meant that their human rights were respected.

The HIQA inspector however found that there was inadequate governance and support of Fernhill Respite House due to a number of vacant management positions.

The outcome of the inspection was that of the twelve regulations inspected, seven regulations received a compliant judgement, one regulation received a substantially compliant judgement and four were deemed to be not compliant.

The HSE has undertaken the following actions to ensure full compliance with the regulations within Fernhill Respite House is achieved:

A training needs analysis and training plan has been developed and provided to all staff members within the designated centre.

An updated Statement of Purpose for the centre has been submitted to HIQA.

Recruitment for a Person in Charge and a Disability Service Manager for Fernhill Respite House is at an advanced stage.

All risk assessments have been reviewed and updated, and the centre’s Risk Register has been completed and all are available onsite.

HSE Disability Services in the Donegal Integrated Healthcare Area will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety measures are in place within Fernhill Respite House designated centre to ensure high quality supports and services are experienced by all residents.

In the case of Ballymacool House, also run by the HSE, this was the response –

Ballymacool Respite House is a designated centre managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and provides planned and emergency respite to children and adults with disabilities at separate times. The centre comprises of five bedrooms (two of which are en-suite). Persons accessing respite care at Ballymacool Respite House share communal areas which include a kitchen, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor and a large games room on the first floor. There is a large sensory garden with a playground for the children at the back and another garden area to the front. Ballymacool Respite Centre is located on the outskirts of a busy town and is in close proximity to amenities such as shops, leisure facilities, cafes and restaurants. A dedicated team of nurses and healthcare assistants provide 24/7 support to persons staying at Ballymacool Respite House. Transport is provided to accommodate access to community based facilities and activities.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) undertook an unannounced inspection of Ballymacool Respite House on 14 October 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website on 27 February 2026.

During the inspection, thirteen regulations were inspected, all of which received a compliant judgement.

The HIQA inspector noted in the inspection report that the centre was in a very good state of repair and was very well decorated with modern and comfortable furniture. The centre was laid out to promote accessibility for persons who required support with their mobility. The inspector spoke to some of the adults staying at Ballymacool Respite House on the day of inspection and noted that the adults referred to their time in the centre as their ‘holidays’ which was reflected in the ethos of the service.

HSE Disability Services in the Donegal Integrated Healthcare Area will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety measures are in place within Ballymacool Respite House designated centre to ensure high quality supports and services are experienced ongoing by all persons accessing respite care there.