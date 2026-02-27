HSE investigating suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny

It’s been confirmed HSE West and North West Public Health are investigating a small number of suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny.

People are advised that mumps spreads in the same way as colds and flu, and those who have it are usually infectious from two days before swelling starts to five days after.

There is no cure for mumps, with the infection usually passing within one to two weeks.

The MMR vaccine is recommended by the HSE.

Mumps spreads in the same way as colds and flu – through infected droplets of saliva. These droplets can be inhaled or picked up from surfaces and transferred into the mouth or nose.

You are usually infectious from 2 days before swelling starts until 5 days after swelling starts.

You can protect your child against mumps. Make sure they get the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for mumps, measles and rubella.

The MMR vaccine is part of the HSE childhood immunisation schedule. Two doses of MMR vaccine is around 88% effective against mumps.

There’s no cure for mumps. The infection usually passes within 1 to 2 weeks.

Mumps usually passes without causing serious health issues. Complications (problems) are rare. Complications include viral meningitis or swelling of the testicles.

Most cases of mumps happen in children and young adults who did not get the MMR vaccine as part of their childhood vaccination schedule. You can also get mumps if you did not have the infection in the past. If you had mumps before, it is unlikely you will get it again.

The vaccine was introduced in Ireland in 1988. If you or your children missed out on the vaccine, you are more likely to get mumps. Speak to your GP if you think you may need to get the MMR vaccine.