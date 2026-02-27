HSE to provide more details as some patients wait up to 40 weeks for home support in Donegal

The HSE has confirmed there are currently 379 people on the waiting list for new or additional home support services in Donegal with waiting times of up to 40 weeks.

Cllr Gary Doherty was told at a Regional Health Forum meeting that the waiting list is reviewed on an ongoing basis, and a priority rating of need is used to determine when services are allocated.

Cllr Doherty sought, and was promised, a breakdown of where in Donegal people are waiting, and more detail on how long they are waiting for.

He welcomed confirmation that efforts are ongoing to recruit more staff, saying it’s vital that the details of the waiting lists are examined…………