Over 300,000 households behind on their electricity bills – CRU

Nearly 320,000 households were behind on their electricity bills at the end of last year.

That’s a 19% increase on the previous year, according to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The average value of the arrears stood at €466.

When it comes to electricity, the number of households in the red increased by 19% in a year.

The number domestic gas customers in arrears jumped by 10 per cent too.

It comes as the Government stopped €250 electricity credits to all households in this year’s budget.

At the same time energy prices surged by 2.6%.

