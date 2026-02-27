Report for Letterkenny University Hospital nearing completion

A report on Letterkenny University Hospital’s status as a Model 3 Hospital is nearing completion.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan asked for an update on the process at a Regional Health Forum meeting this week.

The review into services at the hospital is part of the process of creating a Development Control Plan at the facility.

A Capital Programme Oversight Board was established last year to oversee the creation of the Control Plan for the hospital. Work on the Model 3 Report was then commenced by a Health Planning Consultancy Team, working with a Project Team and the Users Group within the hospital.

That report is set to be finished in the coming days and will be submitted to the Hospital Management Team and Regional Chief Clinical Director. Once accepted by the Regional Management Team, the report will be submitted to the National Doctors Training Programme Model 3 Project Clinical Lead.

It’s anticipated that the Development Control Plan will be completed by the end of September.