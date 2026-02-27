Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Report for Letterkenny University Hospital nearing completion

A report on Letterkenny University Hospital’s status as a Model 3 Hospital is nearing completion.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan asked for an update on the process at a Regional Health Forum meeting this week.

The review into services at the hospital is part of the process of creating a Development Control Plan at the facility.

A Capital Programme Oversight Board was established last year to oversee the creation of the Control Plan for the hospital. Work on the Model 3 Report was then commenced by a Health Planning Consultancy Team, working with a Project Team and the Users Group within the hospital.

That report is set to be finished in the coming days and will be submitted to the Hospital Management Team and Regional Chief Clinical Director. Once accepted by the Regional Management Team, the report will be submitted to the National Doctors Training Programme Model 3 Project Clinical Lead.

It’s anticipated that the Development Control Plan will be completed by the end of September.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Nuacht – Friday, February 27th

27 February 2026
lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Defence bid rejected in Lyra McKee murder trial

27 February 2026
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Report for Letterkenny University Hospital nearing completion

27 February 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice remains in place in Culdaff 10 days later

27 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Nuacht – Friday, February 27th

27 February 2026
lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Defence bid rejected in Lyra McKee murder trial

27 February 2026
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Report for Letterkenny University Hospital nearing completion

27 February 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice remains in place in Culdaff 10 days later

27 February 2026
Screenshot_27-2-2026_142643_assets.gov.ie
News, Top Stories

End of January sees slight increase in homelessness figures

27 February 2026
face mask flu covid virus
News, Top Stories

HSE investigating suspected cases of mumps in Letterkenny

27 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube