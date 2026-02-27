Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Share of the spoils for Finn Harps and Cobh

Finn Harps and Cobh Ramblers drew 1-1 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at St. Colman’s Park this evening.

A Kai O’Neill effort in first-half injury time gave the home side the lead at the break.

It remained that way until the 72nd minute when Nathan Lumingo, who had just come off the bench ten minutes earlier, found the all-important equaliser for Kevin McHugh’s side.

In other First Division results, Cork City made it three wins from three thanks to a 1-0 win against Bray at Turner’s Cross, it finished 2-2 between Athlone Town and Wexford, Kerry drew 1-1 with Longford and UCD won 2-0 at home to Treaty United.

The result means Harps have taken one win, one loss and one draw from their opening three games of the season and next up is a home fixture against Wexford next Friday night.

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Nuacht – Friday, February 27th

27 February 2026
lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Defence bid rejected in Lyra McKee murder trial

27 February 2026
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Report for Letterkenny University Hospital nearing completion

27 February 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice remains in place in Culdaff 10 days later

27 February 2026
Advertisement

