Standing ovation for Bord Bia protestors at Donegal IFA AGM

The Donegal woman who is part of a five person strong Irish Farmers’ Association protest at the Bord Bia Head Office in Dublin was given a standing ovation after she appeared live on a video link at the annual general meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA last night  in Letterkenny.

Christine Friel, the Donegal representative on the IFA’s Farm Family Committee, is part of the group who have been staging a sit-in since February 3rd.

The IFA has been protesting since it emerged that Dawn Farm Foods, whose CEO is Mr Murrin, has been sourcing small quantities of Brazilian beef.

The IFA, and other farming organisations, have called on Mr Murrin to step down over the matter – claiming it creates a conflict of interest given Bord Bia’s role in promoting Irish food.

Despite on-going discussions there is currently a stalemate, and last night Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon again expressed his “full confidence” in Mr. Murrin.

More than 100 people were at the AGM, which was addressed by all five protestors, who reiterated their determination to stay, despite the cold conditions.

The Donegal IFA Chair is  Joe Sweeney…………..

 

Pic – Christine speaks to husband Hugh and her children via video link at last night’s Donegal IFA AGM. (Clive Wasson)

