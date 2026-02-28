Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Common sense must prevail on school bus driver retirement age – Senator Gallagher

The Seanad has once again heard calls to revoke the mandatory retirement age for school bus drivers, which currently requires them to retire on their 70th birthday.

Termon-born Senator Robbie Gallagher made the appeal in the chamber this week, directing his comments to Minister of State for Education, Michael Moynihan.

The issue specifically relates to school bus services operated by Bus Éireann.

The Senator welcomed the completion of the review into the matter and said that common sense must prevail:

Minister Moynihan hopes there will be an answer in the near future:

Listen to the exchange in full here:

