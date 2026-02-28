Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Adam Bratton reacts to Letterkenny’s win over Liburn in Ulster Championship 2

Letterkenny edged a thrilling contest in Ulster Championship 2 this afternoon.

Adam Bratton’s side came out on top 26-24 against Lisburn at the Dave Gallaher Grounds.

After the game, Bratton spoke to Alex McDonald and said it was a great contest…

Top Stories

dubai
News, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

Donegal woman describes ‘surreal’ scenes as Iran fires missiles at Dubai

28 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service to no longer offer full-time contracts to graduating students

28 February 2026
LK cabs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cabs announce reduction in provision of direct wheelchair transport

28 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
