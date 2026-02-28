Adam Bratton reacts to Letterkenny’s win over Liburn in Ulster Championship 2

Letterkenny edged a thrilling contest in Ulster Championship 2 this afternoon.
Adam Bratton’s side came out on top 26-24 against Lisburn at the Dave Gallaher Grounds.
After the game, Bratton spoke to Alex McDonald and said it was a great contest…
Letterkenny edged a thrilling contest in Ulster Championship 2 this afternoon.
Adam Bratton’s side came out on top 26-24 against Lisburn at the Dave Gallaher Grounds.
After the game, Bratton spoke to Alex McDonald and said it was a great contest…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland