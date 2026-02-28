Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services have welcomed a formal reply that they have received from the Minister for Health, in relation to the Donegal – Dublin PSO timetable.

Minister Jennifer Carroll Mac Neill said the Department acknowledges the serious concern and potential impact on cancer patients and other medical travellers in the North West.

The group says the response matters but acknowledgement must now lead to action.

Mary Coyle, Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, says they will continue to engage constructively, while also continuing to insist on clarity and timelines:

Top Stories

donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
FRTC
Top Stories, News

Man killed in Omagh crash named as Donegal chef

28 February 2026
local-enterprise-week-2026-built-on-belief
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal LEO head details Local Enterprise Week events

28 February 2026
Library Books
News, Top Stories

Ireland Reads Day marked by the Donegal County Library service

28 February 2026
