Donegal woman describes ‘surreal’ scenes as Iran fires missiles at Dubai

A Donegal woman living in Dubai has told of the shock and fear as a series of explosions can be heard close to her home.

Niamh Campbell spoke to Greg Hughes as Iran fired rockets across the middle east in retaliation against the US and Israeli attacks which began early on Saturday.

The Middle East has been plunged into a volatile new phase of conflict following a major joint military offensive by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. In a massive retaliatory response, Tehran launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting regional hubs and military installations, including those near Dubai. This rapid escalation has forced the immediate closure of airspace across the Gulf, leaving thousands of Irish trapped and monitoring the horizon as explosions and interceptors light up the night sky.

Niamh told Greg they never imagined this might happen:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

dubai
News, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

Donegal woman describes ‘surreal’ scenes as Iran fires missiles at Dubai

28 February 2026
Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service to no longer offer full-time contracts to graduating students

28 February 2026
LK cabs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cabs announce reduction in provision of direct wheelchair transport

28 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
