Donegal woman describes ‘surreal’ scenes as Iran fires missiles at Dubai

A Donegal woman living in Dubai has told of the shock and fear as a series of explosions can be heard close to her home.

Niamh Campbell spoke to Greg Hughes as Iran fired rockets across the middle east in retaliation against the US and Israeli attacks which began early on Saturday.

The Middle East has been plunged into a volatile new phase of conflict following a major joint military offensive by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. In a massive retaliatory response, Tehran launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting regional hubs and military installations, including those near Dubai. This rapid escalation has forced the immediate closure of airspace across the Gulf, leaving thousands of Irish trapped and monitoring the horizon as explosions and interceptors light up the night sky.

Niamh told Greg they never imagined this might happen: