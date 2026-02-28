GAA Congress suspended due to protests

GAA Congress has been suspended at Croke Park this afternoon after a number of protesters gained entry to proceedings in the Hogan Stand.

The demonstrators unfurled a banner behind the top table, voicing their opposition to the Association’s sponsorship links to Allianz.

Earlier today, a motion to move the All-Ireland football final to the second Sunday in August was withdrawn.

The proposal, submitted by Central Council, called for the intercounty season to be extended by two weeks.

Meanwhile, preliminary quarter-finals in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship have been scrapped from 2027 onwards.