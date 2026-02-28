Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

GAA Congress suspended due to protests

GAA Congress has been suspended at Croke Park this afternoon after a number of protesters gained entry to proceedings in the Hogan Stand.

The demonstrators unfurled a banner behind the top table, voicing their opposition to the Association’s sponsorship links to Allianz.

Earlier today, a motion to move the All-Ireland football final to the second Sunday in August was withdrawn.

The proposal, submitted by Central Council, called for the intercounty season to be extended by two weeks.

Meanwhile, preliminary quarter-finals in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship have been scrapped from 2027 onwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service to no longer offer full-time contracts to graduating students

28 February 2026
LK cabs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cabs announce reduction in provision of direct wheelchair transport

28 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
FRTC
Top Stories, News

Man killed in Omagh crash named as Donegal chef

28 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service to no longer offer full-time contracts to graduating students

28 February 2026
LK cabs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cabs announce reduction in provision of direct wheelchair transport

28 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
FRTC
Top Stories, News

Man killed in Omagh crash named as Donegal chef

28 February 2026
local-enterprise-week-2026-built-on-belief
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal LEO head details Local Enterprise Week events

28 February 2026
Library Books
News, Top Stories

Ireland Reads Day marked by the Donegal County Library service

28 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube