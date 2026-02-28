Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ireland Reads Day marked by the Donegal County Library service

Today marks Ireland Reads Day, and the Donegal County Library Service is joining libraries nationwide to promote the benefits of reading for wellbeing.

This year’s theme is ‘Get Lost in a Good Book’.

There are a number of events happening today to celebrate Ireland Reads Day.

At the  Central Library, Letterkenny – Storytime and illustration workshops with Kim Sharkey at 11 am and 1 pm.

In Buncrana Library, there is an exhibition of photographs from the Thomas (the Millar) Doherty Collection on the construction of the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam project.

Carndonagh Community Library is holding a Titanic exhibition and a Titanic-themed craft session for children at 11:30 am.

Meanwhile,  Leabharlann Phobail na Rosann will hold a Lego Workshop at 11 am, and the Bundoran Community Library will have Arts, crafts, and games at 10 am.

donegal airport
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
FRTC
Top Stories, News

Man killed in Omagh crash named as Donegal chef

28 February 2026
local-enterprise-week-2026-built-on-belief
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal LEO head details Local Enterprise Week events

28 February 2026
Library Books
News, Top Stories

Ireland Reads Day marked by the Donegal County Library service

28 February 2026
Advertisement

