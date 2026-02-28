Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Patsy McGonagle & Declan Kerr pay tribute to the late, great Eamon Harvey

It’s been a sad day in the world of local sport here in the North-West as the death has taken place of athletics legend Eamon Harvey.

The Donegal Town native had been a central figure in athletics in Donegal and across Ireland over the past number of decades.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport this afternoon to pay tribute to the late Eamon Harvey.

Also joining Ciaran to pay tribute was Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee member Declan Kerr – Harvey was the 50th inductee to the Donegal Sports Star Awards back in January.

Eamon was described as “a stalwart of athletics” and a man who lived for the sport…

Ambulance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Ambulance Service to no longer offer full-time contracts to graduating students

28 February 2026
LK cabs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cabs announce reduction in provision of direct wheelchair transport

28 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services welcome response from Health Minister

28 February 2026
FRTC
Top Stories, News

Man killed in Omagh crash named as Donegal chef

28 February 2026
Advertisement

