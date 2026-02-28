Patsy McGonagle & Declan Kerr pay tribute to the late, great Eamon Harvey

It’s been a sad day in the world of local sport here in the North-West as the death has taken place of athletics legend Eamon Harvey.

The Donegal Town native had been a central figure in athletics in Donegal and across Ireland over the past number of decades.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport this afternoon to pay tribute to the late Eamon Harvey.

Also joining Ciaran to pay tribute was Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee member Declan Kerr – Harvey was the 50th inductee to the Donegal Sports Star Awards back in January.

Eamon was described as “a stalwart of athletics” and a man who lived for the sport…