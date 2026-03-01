Jim McGuinness: “It was brilliant we found a way to get a point”

Jim McGuinness saw his Donegal side battle hard to earn a draw against Galway in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Michael Langan was sent to the side-lines for ten minutes after receiving a black card at the end of the first half and that was followed up with a second yellow card for Stephen McMenamin on the 43rd minute.

The two cards meant Donegal were forced to play with a man less for the guts of 40 minutes but found a way to snatch a point to remain unbeaten in Division 1 of the National Football League.

After the game, McGuinness spoke to the assembled media and said he was proud of how the team handled the adversity…