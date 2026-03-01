Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jim McGuinness: “It was brilliant we found a way to get a point”

Jim McGuinness

Jim McGuinness saw his Donegal side battle hard to earn a draw against Galway in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Michael Langan was sent to the side-lines for ten minutes after receiving a black card at the end of the first half and that was followed up with a second yellow card for Stephen McMenamin on the 43rd minute.

The two cards meant Donegal were forced to play with a man less for the guts of 40 minutes but found a way to snatch a point to remain unbeaten in Division 1 of the National Football League.

After the game, McGuinness spoke to the assembled media and said he was proud of how the team handled the adversity…

Gardai (1)
News, Audio

The number of Garda vehicles written off in crashes trebled in 2025

1 March 2026
DFAT_Centred_Colour_1600x900.original
News, Top Stories

Irish people living in the Middle East encouraged to sign up to Department of Foreign Affairs’ Citizen Registration platform

1 March 2026
news img
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry growing increasingly concerned for missing man

1 March 2026
Candle
News

Two teenagers killed in Mayo crash

1 March 2026
Advertisement

