“We showed great character” – Colm McFadden

Donegal maintained their unbeaten run in Division 1 of the National Football League thanks to a 1-17 to 0-20 draw with Galway in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’ side played 40 minutes of the game with just 14 men as Michael Langan was black-carded at the end of the first half.

Stephen McMenamin then saw red for two bookable offenses on 43 minutes leaving Donegal with an uphill battle.

Galway raced into a six-point lead but the home side rallied, much thanks to the introduction of Michael Murphy from the bench, to snatch a hard-earned draw.

After the game, Oisin Kelly was joined live on Highland Radio Sunday Sport by Donegal Selector Colm McFadden who said the team “showed great character” to get something from the game…