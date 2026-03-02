Breaking – IFA end protest at Bord Bia offices pending review

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting the IFA has stood down its protest at Bord Bia headquarters, following agreement that there will be a governance review into the matters raised by the IFA in recent weeks.

Bord Bia chair Larry Murrin will remain as chair of Bord Bia while the review takes place, but will not chair the meetings during the review period. “The board of Bord Bia met today (Monday, 2 March) to discuss proposals to resolve the current situation,” a spokesperson for Bord Bia said. “The terms of reference of an independent governance review proposed by the Minister were agreed. This review will be commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and is to be completed by 30 April,2026.” During the period of the review, the normal schedule of board meetings will continue. “In the interests of moving forward, the board and the chair have agreed that these meetings will be facilitated by another current board member. “On this basis the protest has been stood down,” the spokesperson said.

The IFA mounted its protest over a month ago at the door of Bord Bia over Murrin’s company, Dawn Farm Foods, importing 1% of its beef supply from Brazil last year. Five IFA members who have occupied the lobby for the past 28 days, including Donegal woman Christine Friel, have now left the building.

