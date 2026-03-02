Donegal County Council introduces three-tier system for DCB scheme amendments

Donegal County Council is placing applicants under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme into three groups to manage amendments to the scheme, which are due to be published shortly.

The amendments will include an increased grant cap, which can be received retrospectively by those who spent money beyond March 2024, as well as a change to the time limit for payment of a remediation grant.

The council says that, as it stands, 77% of those on the scheme nationwide fall within its district, resulting in a high volume of applications to process. The amendments must be applied for and will not be implemented automatically.

The online portal is currently being updated to reflect the changes, and a new application tile will appear.

As the update is expected to take time to complete, a prioritisation system is being introduced.

Under this system, applicants who completed remediation works after 29 March 2024 and have received their final payment will be treated as Priority 1. This group will have already used their available grant amount and will therefore be prioritised for the increased grant amount, where applicable.

Applicants with remediation works currently underway and active on-site will be classified as Priority 2. This group will continue to have access to their existing grant amount.

Applicants who have received a grant amount but have not yet commenced works or notified the council of their start date will be categorised as Priority 3. As they have not yet begun remediation works, they will continue to have access to their existing grant amount once works commence.

More details:

Donegal County Council acknowledges the enactment of the DCB Amendment Act and the Dwellings Damaged by Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Increased Grant) Regulations 2026. This legislation follows on from the considerable effort by many stakeholders, including Elected Members and Members of the Oireachtas.

Whilst there are several Amendments contained with the DCB Amendment Act, the (Increased Grant) Regulations bring into operation two key amendments to the existing legislation:

1. to provide for an application for an increase in the amount of a grant for remediation of certain dwellings damaged by the use of defective concrete blocks;

2. to amend the time limit for the payment of a grant for remediation.

The amendments will further assist homeowners who have been impacted and affected by the presence of deleterious materials, to remediate their homes.

The Council has undertaken significant work preparing for the implementation of the Amendments, and the Online Portal is currently being updated to reflect same.

Donegal County Council has over 77% of all applications to the Enhanced Scheme within its Administrative Area.

Given the volume of applications, the implementation of retrospection is likely to take a period of time to complete. Therefore, it is necessary to prioritise the various cohorts of applications to which retrospection is applicable.

This prioritisation is a similar approach to that adopted by the Council at the commencement of the Enhanced Scheme.

There will be three cohorts of applications:

Priority 1 – Applicants who have completed Remediation Work post 29 March 2024 and have received their Final Payment. This cohort of applicants will have expended the available Grant Amount and therefore will be Priority 1 for the Increased Grant Amount, where applicable.

Priority 2 – Applicants with Remediation Work underway and currently on site. This cohort of applicants benefit from continued access to their existing Grant Amount and therefore are Priority 2.

Priority 3 – Applicants who have received a Grant Amount but have yet to commence works / notify the Council of their commencement. This cohort of applicants are yet to commence Remediation Works and upon commencement will benefit from access to their existing Grant Amount and therefore are Priority 3.

As per the legislation, which has just been published, applicants who may be eligible for an Increased in Remediation Option Grant will be required to apply for this increase .

A dedicated Tile entitled “Apply for Increase to Remediation Option Grant” will be available on the Online Portal for applicants in Priority 1 Group.

Applicants will be required to upload evidence of qualifying expenditure i.e. invoices with qualifying expenditure (both Remedial Works and Professional Fees).

The dedicated tile will become available once system development and final testing has been completed.

As and when the Tile becomes available for other Priority Groupings, this will be communicated to applicants.

Once the Council receives an Application for an Increased Remediation Option Grant, the Council will determine if the applicant:

1. received their original determination prior to 23 October 2024 and has evidence of qualifying expenditure,

2. incurred qualifying expenditure since 29 March 2024 that was unpaid due to them reaching the maximum cap of their approved remediation option grant.

‘qualifying expenditure’ means expenditure, in carrying out works to satisfy the approved remediation option, incurred by the relevant owner after the date of the notification of grant amount and determination, but not earlier than 29 March 2024.”.

(includes Remedial Works and Professional Fees).

Following assessment, the Council will notify the applicant of the decision on the Application for an Increased Remediation Option Grant and of any Increased Remediation Option Grant that is applicable. Grant rates payable per square metre will rise by approximately 7.4 – 8.7% depending on the remediation option. The Scheme Cap will rise by 10% to €462,000 from the current €420,000.

Approved Applicants will then be required to submit a Payment Claim, as per the legislation, for the qualifying expenditure for which they wish to seek reimbursement. This Payment Claim can be submitted via the Online Portal.

Please note, Retrospection does not apply to Ancillary Grant rates.

Council staff are currently familiarising themselves with the guidelines just received, and the Council appreciate homeowners’ continued patience and understanding as staff manage this heightened workload, during the initial implementation period.

Please bear in mind that, in the early stages of implementing the Amendments, the Council are receiving a high volume of calls and queries.

Applicants are respectfully requested to review all relevant information on the Council’s website, on the Online Portal and to reach out to the Community Facilitators, if required.

Please see full information at the following link:

Further details will issue in due course.