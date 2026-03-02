Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Youth Council to address Local Community Safety Partnership

Representatives of Donegal Youth Council are to be invited to address the county’s Local Community Safety Partnership.

At the body’s first public meeting recently, Tusla, Letterkenny Chamber and other agencies said it’s important that when the interests of young people are being discussed, they have a direct input into the conversaation.

Michael McDevitt, the Youth Council’s Coordinator sits on the partnership, but stresses he’s not there to speak for the council members.

He sees himself as a conduit, and told Highland Radio News his job is to bring the young people’s views to the partnership……………..

Top Stories

Oil Tank
News

Donegal sees overnight surge in heating oil prices

2 March 2026
simi logo
News

63% rise in new electric car registrations in Donegal

2 March 2026
Donegal Youth Council
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Council to address Local Community Safety Partnership

2 March 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated today

2 March 2026
