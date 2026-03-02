Donegal Youth Council to address Local Community Safety Partnership

Representatives of Donegal Youth Council are to be invited to address the county’s Local Community Safety Partnership.

At the body’s first public meeting recently, Tusla, Letterkenny Chamber and other agencies said it’s important that when the interests of young people are being discussed, they have a direct input into the conversaation.

Michael McDevitt, the Youth Council’s Coordinator sits on the partnership, but stresses he’s not there to speak for the council members.

He sees himself as a conduit, and told Highland Radio News his job is to bring the young people’s views to the partnership……………..