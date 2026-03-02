Drivers warned of oil spill on N56

Motorists are warned of an oil spill on the N56 in the Glenties area, which may cause slippery conditions.
Signage has been put in place from Glenties town to the Gweebarra viewing point.
Donegal County Council has been notified.
