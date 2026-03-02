Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Drivers warned of oil spill on N56

Motorists are warned of an oil spill on the N56 in the Glenties area, which may cause slippery conditions.

Signage has been put in place from Glenties town to the Gweebarra viewing point.

Donegal County Council has been notified.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday March 2nd

2 March 2026
Jim O'Callaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Callaghan will consider enquiry into Creeslough tragedy, but only after other investigations end

2 March 2026
cannabis
News, Top Stories

‘Significant’ cannabis factory discovered in Omagh

2 March 2026
oil spill pic
News

Drivers warned of oil spill on N56

2 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday March 2nd

2 March 2026
Jim O'Callaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Callaghan will consider enquiry into Creeslough tragedy, but only after other investigations end

2 March 2026
cannabis
News, Top Stories

‘Significant’ cannabis factory discovered in Omagh

2 March 2026
oil spill pic
News

Drivers warned of oil spill on N56

2 March 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two weekend burglaries in Castlederg believed to be linked

2 March 2026
Justin Kelly
News, Audio

Cross-Border policing key to dismantling crime gangs

2 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube