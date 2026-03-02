“If he comes back, we come back” – Christine Friel says IFA protest is suspended, not necessarily over

The Donegal woman who spent the past 28 days at the Bord Bia offices in Dublin says if Larry Murrin returns to the chair of the food advisory board, their protest will recommence.

Christine Friel was speaking after the protest ended tonight pending a governance review.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon has welcomed today’s agreement.

He says he’s pleased the proposal for an independent governance review has been accepted, and that the ongoing protest has been stood down.

Minister Heydon says Bord Bia are also progressing a new Farmers Forum which will provide an opportunity for renewed engagement with farmers – adding it’s time to come together and support farmers and the agri-food sector as a whole.

Speaking to Highland Radio News tonight Christine Friel reflected on the past few weeks and said she believes this is a victory for the IFA…………