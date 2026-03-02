Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“It’s not my job to be sensitive” – Justice Minister

The Justice Minister says he will meet with the bereaved families and survivors of the Creeslough tragedy, but only after other processes are completed first.

Ten people were killed in the explosion on October 7th 2022.

Speaking to reporters in Cavan at a cross-border policing event, Minister Jim O’Callaghan acknowledged the families deserve answers, but repeated his belief that inquiries are not the way to achieve that.

He was asked if he was being insensitive to the families……………

 

You can listen to the full clip here –

Advertisement

