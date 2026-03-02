Justice Minister declines meeting with Creeslough families

Some of the family members of those who died in the Creeslough explosion say they were shocked to receive a letter from the Department of Justice declining their request to meet with the Minister.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan briefly and informally spoke with Donna and Hugh Harper during a visit to Donegal.

At the time, the family had hoped a formal meeting would be arranged at a later date.

However, the department has opted against this until the criminal investigation is complete.

Donna, the mother of 14-year-old Leona, who died in the blast, told the Greg Hughes Show that she contacted the Department several weeks ago to request a meeting:

In response to Highland Radio, the Minister released the following statement:

What occurred in Creeslough was a terrible tragedy and Minister O’Callaghan’s thoughts remain with the victims, their families and the wider community who continue to feel the impact of that day.

Minister O’Callaghan, in early December, met with Mr and Mrs Harper alongside Minister McConalogue while in Donegal.

The Minister conveyed to Mr and Mrs Harper that the ongoing criminal investigation should not be impeded or jeopardised in any way and allowed to proceed to completion independently. A primary investigation file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The DPP is wholly independent in her functions, and it would be inappropriate for the Minister to comment on any aspect of this process.

An Garda Síochána continues to progress the investigation and Garda Family Liaison Officers remain in direct contact with the affected families, providing updates as the investigation progresses.

In relation to the call for a public inquiry, the Government must be careful not to take steps that could cut across or compromise a live criminal investigation.

At this point the focus must remain on ensuring the investigative processes are allowed to proceed independently and without prejudice so that the full facts can be established and so the victims, families and wider community who were impacted get answers and accountability.