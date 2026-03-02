‘Significant’ cannabis factory discovered in Omagh

A cannabis factory has been uncovered in Omagh.

Police say they received a report at around 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon of recent suspicious activity at a house in the Dunmullan Road area of the town.

A subsequent search of the house, uncovering a large number of cannabis plants in the attic, along with herbal cannabis with a total overall approximate street value of £130,000.

Describing the find as ‘significant’, police say no arrests have been made at this time, but their investigations are ongoing.

