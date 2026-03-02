Some flights to leave Abu Dhabi this afternoon

A limited number of commercial flights are scheduled to leave Abu Dhabi airport this afternoon.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee says she understands passengers stranded in transit are being prioritised and airlines are in direct contact with those eligible to travel.

She has also condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon this morning and says all Defence Forces personnel serving with UNIFIL are safe and accounted for.

A Government Trade Forum is taking place this morning to discuss the situation in the Middle East and other international developments.

Minister McEntee says she’ll update the forum on a virtual meeting with other EU foreign ministers last night, during which they called for a de-escalation of the conflict:

Bernadette McConnell, from Castlefinn, was due to travel with her daughter to Australia over the weekend, with a layover in Dubai.

She told today’s Greg Hughes Show that they were in the air when the news broke: