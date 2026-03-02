Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Some flights to leave Abu Dhabi this afternoon

A limited number of commercial flights are scheduled to leave Abu Dhabi airport this afternoon.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee says she understands passengers stranded in transit are being prioritised and airlines are in direct contact with those eligible to travel.

She has also condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon this morning and says all Defence Forces personnel serving with UNIFIL are safe and accounted for.

A Government Trade Forum is taking place this morning to discuss the situation in the Middle East and other international developments.

Minister McEntee says she’ll update the forum on a virtual meeting with other EU foreign ministers last night, during which they called for a de-escalation of the conflict:

Bernadette McConnell, from Castlefinn, was due to travel with her daughter to Australia over the weekend, with a layover in Dubai.

She told today’s Greg Hughes Show that they were in the air when the news broke:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Oil Tank
News

Donegal sees overnight surge in heating oil prices

2 March 2026
simi logo
News

63% rise in new electric car registrations in Donegal

2 March 2026
Donegal Youth Council
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Council to address Local Community Safety Partnership

2 March 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated today

2 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Oil Tank
News

Donegal sees overnight surge in heating oil prices

2 March 2026
simi logo
News

63% rise in new electric car registrations in Donegal

2 March 2026
Donegal Youth Council
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Council to address Local Community Safety Partnership

2 March 2026
All Donegal gritting routes
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes to be treated today

2 March 2026
dubai
News, Audio, Top Stories

Some flights to leave Abu Dhabi this afternoon

2 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 02/03/2026

2 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube