Two weekend burglaries in Castlederg believed to be linked

Police in Strabane are investigating reports of two commercial burglaries in Castlederg in which tools and other items were taken.

Police believe they may be linked and a number of persons were involved in both incidents, which tool place early yesterday morning.

In the first instance, a number of people entered a premises on Drumquin Road and stole tools from a van, possibly at around 2.40am.

Meanwhile, at a yard on Carickdartans Road, an office was ransacked, and attempts were made to enter vehicles and sheds on the site. The suspects made off with a number of items of mechanical equipment including grinders, saws and mechanical spanners. From enquiries to date, this is believed to have occurred at or after 3am.

Police are appealing to the public for information. In particular, we’re keen to hear from anyone who has noticed any suspicious or unusual activity in recent days in the area.

They’re particularly anxious that who may have been travelling on these roads at the time the burglaries are believed to have occurred to get in touch, as they may have seen something unusual or captured relevant dash cam footage.

The PSNI appeal concludes that both burglaries have resulted in significant financial impact with the loss of tools and equipment, and if anyone has information which can help identify who was involved in these incidents, they are asked to report it.

