Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Ambulance Service row escalates over paramedic contracts

A dispute at the National Ambulance Service has worsened following a row over permanent contracts for newly qualified paramedics.

The HSE’s denied SIPTU claims the service has backed out of a commitment to give 75 paramedics full time jobs – saying their training contracts have been extended to allow for ‘a recruitment process’.

But the union’s John McCamley says those extensions come with new job descriptions … and he says it’s a red flag at a time when members are already balloting for action over a long list of industrial relations issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

parking carpark
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr will not support change to free parking period

3 March 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News

6-G internet service could be on the way to Ireland

3 March 2026
RRV
News, Audio

Ambulance Service row escalates over paramedic contracts

3 March 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister won’t commit to meeting on St Eunan’s

3 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

parking carpark
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr will not support change to free parking period

3 March 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News

6-G internet service could be on the way to Ireland

3 March 2026
RRV
News, Audio

Ambulance Service row escalates over paramedic contracts

3 March 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister won’t commit to meeting on St Eunan’s

3 March 2026
sinead mc laughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Regional imbalance is a health issue – McLaughlin

3 March 2026
Jim O'Callaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

“It’s not my job to be sensitive” – Justice Minister

2 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube