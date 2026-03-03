Ambulance Service row escalates over paramedic contracts

A dispute at the National Ambulance Service has worsened following a row over permanent contracts for newly qualified paramedics.

The HSE’s denied SIPTU claims the service has backed out of a commitment to give 75 paramedics full time jobs – saying their training contracts have been extended to allow for ‘a recruitment process’.

But the union’s John McCamley says those extensions come with new job descriptions … and he says it’s a red flag at a time when members are already balloting for action over a long list of industrial relations issues.