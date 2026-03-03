Calls for action after illegal dumping incidents in Donegal

Cllr Brian Carr has hit out at an incident of illegal dumping on Main Street in Glenties, at the spot where a skip had been in place.

The container had been there during construction works, and it appeared that others had also been using it.

However, after the skip was removed, a bag of rubbish was left at the same location.

Cllr Carr has previously raised concerns about ongoing illegal dumping along the Maas to Ardara Road at the Environment and Climate SPC meeting, where he discussed the possibility of installing covert cameras and signage after reports from landowners and road users.

Cllr Carr said he was shocked by the brazen act: