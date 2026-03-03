Campaign for Gaeltacht housing taken to Leinster House this afternoon

Campaigners from Gaeltacht housing groups are protesting outside Leinster House this afternoon – over what they’re calling ‘a housing and language crisis’.

Its organised by Tinteán, which is demanding the government take immediate action to save housing in Gaeltacht areas.

Representatives from Bánú and CATU are joining the demonstration, calling for more funding and a Housing Department for Údarás na Gaeltachta.

John Prendergast, Advocacy Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge, says they are simple demands the Gaeltacht needs to survive………….