DCC urges people not to leave car engines idling outside schools

Donegal County Council is urging people not to leave car engines idling outside schools.

It’s emerged today that Donegal County Council’s Lab conducted air monitoring in the vicinity of a primary school in the county for a 4-month period after a complaint was made last year, and it was clear that NO2 levels were becoming elevated at peak times.

In its monthly report to members, the council’s Environment Section says it was observed that the practice of idling of engines was widespread at times when children were being dropped off and collected.

The School Principal was given a copy of An Taisce’s Green Schools – No Idling Toolkit for Schools, which contains resources for a school No Idling campaign.

This campaign will be followed up by the Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer in the coming weeks.