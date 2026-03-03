Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

DCC urges people not to leave car engines idling outside schools

Donegal County Council is urging people not to leave car engines idling outside schools.

It’s emerged today that Donegal County Council’s Lab conducted air monitoring in the vicinity of a primary school in the county for a 4-month period after a complaint was made last year, and it was clear that NO2 levels were becoming elevated at peak times.

In its monthly report to members, the council’s Environment Section says it was observed that the practice of idling of engines was widespread at times when children were being dropped off and collected.

The School Principal was given a copy of An Taisce’s Green Schools – No Idling Toolkit for Schools, which contains resources for a school No Idling campaign.

This campaign will be followed up by the Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

littering
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for action after illegal dumping incidents in Donegal

3 March 2026
Buncrana life boat station is located north of the town beside Lough Swilly.
News

Public consultation closes tomorrow on Lough Swilly oyster farming plans

3 March 2026
idling1
News, Top Stories

DCC urges people not to leave car engines idling outside schools

3 March 2026
Gritter
News

Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening

3 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

littering
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for action after illegal dumping incidents in Donegal

3 March 2026
Buncrana life boat station is located north of the town beside Lough Swilly.
News

Public consultation closes tomorrow on Lough Swilly oyster farming plans

3 March 2026
idling1
News, Top Stories

DCC urges people not to leave car engines idling outside schools

3 March 2026
Gritter
News

Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening

3 March 2026
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News

69 vacant social homes in Donegal reopened through voids programme

3 March 2026
gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign for Gaeltacht housing taken to Leinster House this afternoon

3 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube