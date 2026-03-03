Donegal hoping to benefit from new campaign targeting off-season staycations

Two-thirds of people prefer to go on stay-cations during off-peak seasons, according to Fáilte Ireland.

It comes as the tourism authority launches its ‘Find Yourself on a Short Break’ campaign, aimed at encouraging more people to holiday at home especially outside the summer months, with the sector in Donegal hoping to benefit from the campaign.

Domestic tourism generated 3.6 billion euro for the country in 2024.

Minister for Tourism Peter Burke hopes to bring that number up to 5.8 billion euro……………..