Education Minister won’t commit to meeting on St Eunan’s

The Department of Education has told Letterkenny Milford that the accommodation needs of St Eunan’s College will continue to be assessed and considered along with other schools on a case-by-case basis.

Following a meeting last month, the MD wrote to the department seeking a meeting with the minister to make the case for the school after it was excluded from the Capital Programme announced last month, despite already having planning permission in place.

The letter doesn’t reference a meeting with the MD, but says a request to visit the school has been received by the Minister’s office and is currently under consideration.

Mayor Cllr Ciaran Brogan says their campaign continues………….

Letter in full

The Minister for Education and Youth, Ms. Hildegarde Naughton TD, has asked me to thank you for your correspondence and to respond to you on her behalf regarding the building project for St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The major building project for St Eunan’s College is currently completing Stage 2(b) of the architectural design process. Stage 2(b) involves detailed design, securing all Statutory Approvals and the preparation of tender documentation.

The brief for this major project is to provide a New Build Extension and Refurbishment of the existing Protected Structures to extend school capacity to 1,000 and to provide additional classrooms for Students with Special Educational Needs.

The department has recently published the €7.55 billion NDP Sectoral Investment Plan for the Education and Youth Sectors for the period 2026 to 2030-This NDP Sectoral Plan involves a very strong emphasis on maximising existing capacity and prioritisation of school building projects to meet the most urgent needs. In this regard there will be a strong special education dimension to project rollout.

Of the total €7.55 billion investment it is envisaged that circa. €5 billion will be used for project rollout to support the delivery and modernisation of school buildings across the Large Scale, Additional Accommodation, Modular, and Annual September Accommodation Needs programmes. Over the course of 2026 and 2027 there will be construction work at circa. 10% of the school estate. These projects will, when completed, provide circa 57,000 additional and modernised school places with a strong SEN focus in all projects.

The department will continue to build on the progress made over recent years with the continued rollout of projects on a prioritised basis to meet the most urgent needs in terms of provision of additional capacity and modernisation of existing facilities. In this regard, the Minister also published a list of the 105 school building projects in the first tranche to proceed to construction or tender over 2026 and 2027. This list includes 1 project in County Donegal.

These projects are in addition to €220.78 million in capital funding for Donegal schools between 2020 and 2025. Over that period, a total of 66 schools have been upgraded either through provision of a new school building, a large-scale extension or provision of modular accommodation. There are also currently 14 school projects in Donegal under construction.

The first tranche of 105 school building projects includes 80 large scale and Additional School Accommodation scheme projects. These projects were prioritised with a strong focus on maximising existing capacity and prioritising project rollout to meet the most urgent needs particularly to support special education needs provision.

Firstly, to facilitate the 45 projects that are currently already at tender stage (Stage 3) so that they can progress to construction as smoothly as possible over the course of 2026 and 2027. Secondly, to facilitate 35 projects that currently have planning permission and are at pre-tender stage (Stage 2b) and have been prioritised to meet urgent requirements from a special needs perspective or to provide additional capacity to cater for demographics or to address very significant condition issues at the schools.

The department recognises that there are schools with important building projects that are not included in the first tranche of prioritised projects.

As part of planning ahead for the next tranche of projects to progress to tender, the department-led prioritisation process will continue over the course of 2026 and 2027 to assess and evaluate the progression of individual projects through the design pipeline having regard to the continual need to maximise existing capacity and determine the prioritised needs going forward. This process will involve engagement with key stakeholders and individual schools and will ultimately inform the next tranches of programme rollout to tender. The department-led Energy and Condition Survey of the school estate, which will be finalised later in 2026, will provide an additional evidence base for assessing priorities.

Based on this ongoing prioritisation process some projects may be added to the list over the course of 2026 and 2027 having regard to their prioritisation and urgency of need and taking account also of the ongoing ability to progress them to tender and construction within the parameters of overall funding. Where appropriate, the department will also assess opportunities to undertake advance enabling works for the most urgent and complex projects to facilitate a smooth progression to construction in 2028 and beyond.

Any interim accommodation requirements will continue to be assessed and considered by the department on a case-by-case basis to determine the prioritised needs and approach for addressing same.

The accommodation needs at St Eunans College will be considered as part of the ongoing overall department-led prioritisation process, in consultation with the school’s patron and school authorities.

The department can confirm that a request to visit this school has been received by the Ministers office and is currently under consideration.