Fishing regulations discussed at Oireachtas committee

The issue of regulation has been raised at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs.

The amount of processes Irish fishers have to comply with compared to other European nations was one of the issues highlighted.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn quoted from a post made by the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association highlighting the details of the controls, which he claimed are not replicated in the case of fishers from other EU countries such as the Netherlands, who do their processing at sea ………