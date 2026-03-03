Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fishing regulations discussed at Oireachtas committee

The issue of regulation has been raised at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs.

The amount of processes Irish fishers have to comply with compared to other European nations was one of the issues highlighted.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn quoted from a post made by the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association highlighting the details of the controls, which he claimed are not replicated in the case of fishers from other EU countries such as the Netherlands, who do their processing at sea ………

gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign for Gaeltacht housing taken to Leinster House this afternoon

3 March 2026
Donegal Tourism
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal hoping to benefit from new campaign targeting off-season staycations

3 March 2026
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing regulations discussed at Oireachtas committee

3 March 2026
493547468_1266189955507613_5394164992680107534_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal tunnelling company relocates staff in Middle East over safety concerns

3 March 2026
