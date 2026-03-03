Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening


All designated winter maintenance gritting routes in Donegal will be treated from 7 PM this evening.

Donegal County Council is advising drivers to assume that no road is ice-free.

The routes:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

littering
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for action after illegal dumping incidents in Donegal

3 March 2026
Buncrana life boat station is located north of the town beside Lough Swilly.
News

Public consultation closes tomorrow on Lough Swilly oyster farming plans

3 March 2026
idling1
News, Top Stories

DCC urges people not to leave car engines idling outside schools

3 March 2026
Gritter
News

Gritters to treat Donegal roads this evening

3 March 2026
Advertisement

