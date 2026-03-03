Regional imbalance is a health issue – McLaughlin

The Assembly has been told that girls and boys born between 2022 and 2024 in the Derry City and Strabane Council area will have a lower healthy life expectancy than children born four years earlier.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin quoted figures from the Office of National Statistics showing that girls can expect 54.2 years of healthy life, while boys can expect 54.9 years, down between three and four years on the previous figures .

She said these figures show that regional imbalance is more than an economic issue……………