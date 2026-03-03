Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Regional imbalance is a health issue – McLaughlin

The Assembly has been told that girls and boys born between 2022 and 2024 in the Derry City and Strabane Council area will have a lower healthy life expectancy than children born four years earlier.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin quoted figures from the Office of National Statistics showing that girls can expect 54.2 years of healthy life, while boys can expect 54.9 years, down between three and four years on the previous figures .

She said these figures show that regional imbalance is more than an economic issue……………

parking carpark
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr will not support change to free parking period

3 March 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News

6-G internet service could be on the way to Ireland

3 March 2026
RRV
News, Audio

Ambulance Service row escalates over paramedic contracts

3 March 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister won’t commit to meeting on St Eunan’s

3 March 2026
Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

