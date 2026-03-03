Rising oil prices spark calls for government action

The Taoiseach’s told the Dail there is price gouging happening in terms of fuel prices in Ireland.

Stock markets around the world have tumbled over concerns about soaring energy prices.

The cost of oil and gas has risen sharply on international markets, as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

There have been reports of higher petrol, diesel and home heating oil prices across the country since the war in Iran started.

Taoiseach Michael Martin admits it is an issue…………….

Donegal Councillor Gary Doherty says that’s not enough, and he’s calling for the reintroduction of an energy credit.

Figures suggest the average price for 500L of home heating oil in Donegal increased by just over €115 in 48 hours.

Cllr Doherty says with a large proportion of the price of fuel going to the government in VAT and excise duty, taxes on fuel could also be reduced.

He says people cannot absorb these increases…………………