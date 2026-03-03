Sean McVeigh appointed Donegal Hurling Performance lead.

CLG Dhún na nGall have announced the appointment of Sean McVeigh to the role of Hurling Performance / Talent Development Lead.

Sean is well known to those who follow hurling having played county with Donegal and club with St Eunans in a long career.

Sean, as County Hurling Performance Lead, will be to operate within a national approach aligned to both the Gaelic Games Player and Coach Pathways. will lead the delivery of a National Strategy to improve the quality, coherence, and consistency of player and coach development in our county.