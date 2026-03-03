Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sean McVeigh appointed Donegal Hurling Performance lead.

CLG Dhún na nGall have announced the appointment of Sean McVeigh to the role of Hurling Performance / Talent Development Lead.

Sean is well known to those who follow hurling having played county with Donegal and club with St Eunans in a long career.

Sean, as County Hurling Performance Lead, will be to operate within a national approach aligned to both the Gaelic Games Player and Coach Pathways. will lead the delivery of a National Strategy to improve the quality, coherence, and consistency of player and coach development in our county.

Top Stories

parking carpark
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr will not support change to free parking period

3 March 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News

6-G internet service could be on the way to Ireland

3 March 2026
RRV
News, Audio

Ambulance Service row escalates over paramedic contracts

3 March 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister won’t commit to meeting on St Eunan’s

3 March 2026
