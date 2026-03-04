Barnesmore Gap railway proposed as part of railway museum’s strategic plan

Plans have emerged for a potential miniature railway in the Barnesmore Gap.

Donegal Railway Heritage Museum has begun a feasibility study as part of its 2025 -2030 Strategic Plan which has just been launched.

Museum manager Marty Gilroy says they are striving to become one of the North-West’s flagship attractions and community amenities over the coming years.

It’s envisaged that the Barnesmore project would run along the proposed greenway, utilising a small family focused railway system, slightly smaller than the one currently in place in Oakfield Park outside Raphoe.

Marty Gilroy says the plan is at a very early stage…………..

You can access the plan HERE