Colaiste Ailigh narrowly beaten in national final

Colaiste Ailigh have been beaten 3-2 by Grange Community School of Donaghmede in this afternoon’s FAI Schools U17 ‘B’ Boys National Cup Final for Small Schools.

The Letterkenny school took the lead after just five minutes when Naoise Caomanach capitalised on a defensive mix-up to slot home the opener.

It was 1-1 on 20 minutes but Colaiste Aileach were ahead at the interval thanks to a brilliant Colm Og Breathnach effort in first-half injury time.

It was 2-2 early in the second period and Elton Feeney then hit a stunning winner for the Dublin side on 58 minutes to take the title.