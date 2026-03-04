Completion of the Buncrana Inner-Relief Road must be prioritised – Bradley

Members of Inishowen Municipal District have sought a workshop with council officials and the Donegal Roads Office to discuss the need to complete the Buncrana Inner- Relief Road.

An MD meeting was told that €30,000 has been allocated for initial preparatory work this year, but Cllr Fionan Bradley says even if four times that amount were to be allocated, it wouldn’t come anywhere near allowing the project to recommence.

He says as well as alleviating serious traffic congestion, this project will open up land for much-needed housing in Buncrana.

Cllr Bradley, says after the Ten-T roads project, this must be the next priority in Donegal………..

