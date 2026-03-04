Derry City Strabane council backs action on damp and mould issue

Derry City and Strabane District Council has unanimously supported a proposal calling on the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, to introduce legislation to require landlords to tackle mould and damp issues.

This is after a similar motion was passed in the Stormont Assembly by People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll, calling for mould and damp to be tackled in both social and privately rented accommodation.

Foyleside Cllr Shaun Harkin highlights how last year the Northern Ireland Housing Executive received 15,000 reports of mould and damp alone.

He says that Stormont must not waste any more time in implementing this legislation: