Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Donegal TD warns of impending mental health epidemic because of social media algorithms

A Donegal TD is warning of an epidemic of mental health issues among children and young people, particularly males in their late teens.

Deputy Charles Ward, himself a father of four, was speaking in the Dail in support of a People Before Profit motion on online safety, which would require social media companies to turn off recommender algorithms for under 18s.

Deputy Ward told TDs that in many cases, algorithms are subjecting children to an onslaught of material that they simply can’t handle, and that will have consequences into the future………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD warns of impending mental health epidemic because of social media algorithms

4 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Top Stories, Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday March 4th

4 March 2026
lettmacaward treatment plant
News, Top Stories

Two West Donegal water supplies removed from EPA’s vulnerable list

4 March 2026
dromore park
News

Donegal County Council takes charge of three east Donegal housing estates

4 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD warns of impending mental health epidemic because of social media algorithms

4 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
Top Stories, Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday March 4th

4 March 2026
lettmacaward treatment plant
News, Top Stories

Two West Donegal water supplies removed from EPA’s vulnerable list

4 March 2026
dromore park
News

Donegal County Council takes charge of three east Donegal housing estates

4 March 2026
money cash budget euro (3)
News

50,000 more families to receive Fuel Allowance from next week

4 March 2026
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency motion fails to proceed at online Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting

4 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube