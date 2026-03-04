Donegal TD warns of impending mental health epidemic because of social media algorithms

A Donegal TD is warning of an epidemic of mental health issues among children and young people, particularly males in their late teens.

Deputy Charles Ward, himself a father of four, was speaking in the Dail in support of a People Before Profit motion on online safety, which would require social media companies to turn off recommender algorithms for under 18s.

Deputy Ward told TDs that in many cases, algorithms are subjecting children to an onslaught of material that they simply can’t handle, and that will have consequences into the future………………