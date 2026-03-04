Donegal Tourism Connect event taking place today

Donegal’s biggest tourism networking event of the year is taking place today at Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey.

Donegal Tourism Connect, hosted by Donegal County Council’s Tourism Unit and Fáilte Ireland will see tourism businesses from across the county gather to meet their peers and discuss potential collaborations as part of Local Enterprise Week.

It’s the second year of the event.

Over 130 tourism businesses have registered to attend, with over 500 meetings scheduled to take place over the course of today, almost double the number of appointments last year’s event.

Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive John G McLaughlin is also chair of Donegal Tourism. He says they are encouraged by the growth of the event since 2025, and in particular, by the prospect of tourism businesses collaborating over the coming months and years.

That’s been echoed by Failte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way manager Joan Crawford, who points to the fact that “Belief” is the theme of Local Enterprise Week 2026.

She says participating businesses have confidence in their contribution to tourism in Donegal and understand the power of collaboration.

Ms Crawford anticipates new partnerships will be forged over the course of today, and new ideas created as a result.