Emergency motion fails to proceed at online Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting

An emergency motion concerning the R236 was unable to proceed at this morning’s Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting due to logistical issues arising from the remote nature of the meeting.

However, Cllr Gary Doherty says he will pursue the matter at the next available opportunity.

Cllr Doherty says the motion follows last week’s tragedy on the road, in which two teenagers died when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

He wants to see action taken and regrets that the motion could not be progressed today: