Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Emergency motion fails to proceed at online Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford

An emergency motion concerning the R236 was unable to proceed at this morning’s Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting due to logistical issues arising from the remote nature of the meeting.

However, Cllr Gary Doherty says he will pursue the matter at the next available opportunity.

Cllr Doherty says the motion follows last week’s tragedy on the road, in which two teenagers died when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

He wants to see action taken and regrets that the motion could not be progressed today:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lettmacaward treatment plant
News, Top Stories

Two West Donegal water supplies removed from EPA’s vulnerable list

4 March 2026
dromore park
News

Donegal County Council takes charge of three east Donegal housing estates

4 March 2026
money cash budget euro (3)
News

50,000 more families to receive Fuel Allowance from next week

4 March 2026
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency motion fails to proceed at online Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting

4 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

lettmacaward treatment plant
News, Top Stories

Two West Donegal water supplies removed from EPA’s vulnerable list

4 March 2026
dromore park
News

Donegal County Council takes charge of three east Donegal housing estates

4 March 2026
money cash budget euro (3)
News

50,000 more families to receive Fuel Allowance from next week

4 March 2026
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency motion fails to proceed at online Lifford-Stranorlar MD meeting

4 March 2026
oil tank heating
News, Top Stories

Average price for 500L of heating oil in Donegal surpasses €700

4 March 2026
psni2
News, Top Stories

Further arrest made in Lisa Dorrian disappearance investigation

4 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube