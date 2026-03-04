Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
EPIRB life jackets could save lives in Donegal – Cllr McDermott

There have been calls to roll out EPIRB life jackets at piers and harbours managed by Donegal County Council.

The floating devices are equipped with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

When a person wearing one enters the water, it sends a signal to the coast guard, allowing rescuers to reach the casualty more quickly.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD, Cllr Martin McDermott, said the devices saved the life of a man who fell into the River Foyle in 2022.

Cllr McDermott added that safety at sea must be taken more seriously in Donegal:

