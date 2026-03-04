More thefts and attempted thefts reported in Castlederg

Police in Tyrone have widened an investigation into burglaries and thefts from vehicles and commercial premises in the Castlederg area, and say they are following a line of enquiry that the incidents may be linked.

Following reports of two burglaries at premises earlier this week, on Drumquin Road and Carrickdartans Road which took place between 2.40am and 3am on Sunday morning, police have received further reports about theft from vehicles and vehicle interference on Concarron Road in Castlederg, Creeduff Road in Killen, and Laghel Road in Killen.

Again, tools have been taken.

PSNI statement in full –

Police investigating incidents, including burglaries and thefts from vehicles, in the Castlederg area are following a line of enquiry that the incidents may be linked.

Following reports of two burglaries at premises earlier this week, on Drumquin Road and Carrickdartans Road which took place between 2.40am and 3am on 2 March, police have received further reports about theft from vehicles and vehicle interference.

Yesterday, 2 March, it was reported that, sometime over the weekend, entry was forced onto premises on Concarron Road in Castlederg and tools stolen from a van at the site. Also yesterday, police received a report that power tools, including a Milwaukee drill, had been stolen from a van parked at a yard on Creeduff Road in Killen, sometime around 1.40am yesterday, 2 March. When officers were making enquiries in relation to this, suspicious activity was reported to have taken place on Laghel Road in Killen where two males tried the doors of vans during the early hours of yesterday, managing to open one. Nothing was reported stolen from this vehicle.

Shortly after midnight on 2nd March, suspicious activity was reported on Carrickdartans Road involving a male and a vehicle parked in a laneway. Upon checks, doors of vans on the farm were found to have been opened.

Police are appealing to the public for information, in particular, from anyone who has noticed any suspicious or unusual activity in recent days in the area.

Sergeant Harkin said: “We’d also urge anyone who may have been travelling on these roads at the time of these incidents to get in touch with us. You may have seen something unusual or captured relevant dash cam footage.

“These incidents have resulted in significant financial impact with the loss of tools and equipment. If you have information which can help identify who was involved in these incidents we would ask that you report it. Similarly, if you are sold any items, such as those reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, we would ask that you report it to police. We’d also encourage people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in your area. It could make all the difference. Officers will continue to conduct patrols in the area to provide a reassuring presence in the area.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting references 186 or 246 of 02/03/26 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk

‘Vigilant’

Sergeant Harkin added: “Whether your home or property has been targeted, or someone has made an attempt to enter your home or your vehicle, it is a horrible feeling of intrusion, not to mention the impact it can have, which often has financial implications. Criminals will use any opportunity to strike when they can, under the cover of darkness, and so we encourage everyone – especially people who live in rural areas, to be vigilant. If you see anything you think isn’t right, or looks suspicious, note as much detail as you can and report it immediately on 101, always 999 in an emergency. We’d also advise never leaving any valuable or important items in your vehicle. Remove them and store securely.

“If you see any unusual activity in the area, or at your neighbour’s house who may not be at home, report it. We’d also appeal to everyone to do all they can to secure their home, any outbuildings and vehicles. Criminals only need a few minutes to strike, so the stronger your security measures are the harder it will be for criminals to commit a crime.”