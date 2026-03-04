Mother and sister of Enoch Burke to be jailed for contempt of court

The mother and sister of Enoch Burke are to be jailed for two weeks for contempt of court.

Ammi and Martina Burke have both been found guilty of the offence, following disruptions to High Court proceedings on the 20th of February.

Neither of the women were present in court for today’s judgement, and the judge has ordered their arrest and immediate imprisonment.

Ammi, Martina and Isaac Burke have also been banned from attending all future hearings involving Enoch in person, and must attend remotely instead.